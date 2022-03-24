BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain Baseball defeated in-state NCAA DIII foe Mississippi University for Women Wednesday 11-10 on another walk-off win.
The Toppers' Raymond Gonzalez (SR/Miami, Fla.) drew a leadoff walk against MUW reliever Justin Estabrook to start the ninth and later with one out, Garrett Riggs (JR/Southaven, Miss.) drove him in for the non-conference victory.
Riggs was a thorn in the side of Owls, as two innings before in the seventh, he blasted a three-run homer off Tim Temple to tie the game at 10-10.
Kelton Hall (JR/Ingomar, Miss.) got in on the fun, also drilling a solo homer to center in the fourth that started the Topper scoring onslaught.
MUW held a 9-2 lead after the fourth inning, but Blue Mountain stormed back scoring eight runs in the final innings.
Riggs finished with two hits and five RBI along with two runs scored. Hall had two hits with two runs and Hayden Arant (SO/Memphis, Tenn.) drove in two for BMC.
Topper starter Pate Phillips (JR/Guntown, Miss.) was chased after two innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits. Reliever Derick Cuadrado (SO/Puerto Rico) picked up the pitching win for Blue Mountain, tossing two innings, allowing no runs on one hit.
BMC (16-12, 2-4 SSAC) returns to SSAC action Friday in Montgomery, Ala. against No. 21 Faulkner with first pitch set for 5 p.m.