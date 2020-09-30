KENNETT, Mo. • Blue Mountain men took home the Williams Baptist Invitational title Tuesday, led by Zack Watts (SO/Oxford, Miss.) who also won the individual title for BMC shooting a one-under 71.
BMC shot a 294 (+6) to Williams' 304 (+16), while Williams Baptist (B) shot 321 (+33) to finish third. Mineral Area College finished fourth at 328 (+40) and Crowley's Ridge College was fifth at 342 (+54).
Helping Watts was Garrett Moore (SR/Southaven, Miss.) who tied at second with a 73. Lawson Garner played individually for BMC, tying with Moore at second with a 73 of his own.
Denver Russell (SR/Pontotoc, Miss.) and A.J. Martin (SO/Pontotoc, Miss.) tied at fifth with 75s, while David Hozak (SO/Liberec, Czechia) (individual) shot an 80 and tied at 11th.
Watts, Moore, Garner and Russell were all named to the All-Tournament Team.
Cameron Kohl and Tanner Robinson (SO/Jackson, Miss.) (individual) both tied at 14th with the duo shooting 81s.
Thirty-three individuals competed in this season's tournament.
Blue Mountain returns to action October 1 at the Centerville Invitational at Centerville Municipal Golf Course in Centerville, Tenn.