BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. - Blue Mountain Men defeated Crowley's Ridge here Saturday 94-69, marking its second victory over the Pioneers this season.
The Toppers would get a 20-point performance from sharpshooter Cole McGrath (SO/Corinth, Miss.), followed by another double-double from Vatangoe Donzo (JR/Philadelphia, Penn.), who had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Donzo would also swat four shots. He leads the SSAC with 47 blocks on the season.
After a tight first half where the Toppers led 37-34, the BMC offense came out scorching in the second half, scoring 57 points.
Brandon Williams (SR/Dyersburg, Tenn.) would chip in 17 points for BMC in the win, followed by 14 from big man Ty Jones (SR/Pontotoc, Miss.), and a solid outing from Exavian Young (SR/Memphis, Tenn.) who poured in 13 of his own.
Despite the slow start, the Toppers would eventually go on to shoot 54 percent from the field on the day, while also draining 15-of-16 free throws. They were 11-for-26 from deep.
BMC head coach Jermael Bingham said after the game, "We started slow, but we were able to keep a lead in the first half just because we shot well. It was good to see our guys get after it on defense in the second half. That led to some scoring to help us pull away."
BMC (8-4, 1-3 SSAC) returns to action December 30 against Arkansas Baptist in Little Rock with a 7 p.m. tip.