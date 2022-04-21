GREENVILLE, Ala. • Blue Mountain Men's Golf would finish sixth out of seven teams here Wednesday at the 2022 SSAC Championship, shooting 294-301-300-895 (+31), while Faulkner took the crown, shooting one under as a team at 305-291-287-883.
The event was held at RTJ at Cambrian Ridge, a Par-72, 6,864-yard venue. Faulkner moved up the board five spots on the final day to take the title.
After 36 holes on Tuesday, Blue Mountain was sitting in fifth, but moves up the board by Dalton State, Loyola and William Carey, BMC couldn't catch up.
BMC looked well on its way to contending after the first 18 holes, shooting a 294, putting them in second behind Carey.
Chasen Poole (JR/Urbana, Ohio) led Blue Mountain, finishing tied at ninth, firing scores of 75-73-73-221, while Lawson Garner (JR/McKinney, Tex.) finished tied at 18th with scores of 72-78-77-227.
Lasse Hoyer (SO/Ejby, Denmark) and Amalio Vega (JR/Bayamon, Puerto Rico) tied at 20th, with Hoyer shooting 77-76-75-228 and Vega shooting 79-74-75-228.
Patrick O'Connor (FR/Victoria Melbourne, Australia) rounded out Blue Mountain's tournament tied at 23rd with scores of 70-81-79-230.
The conference handed out its End of the Year Awards at the conclusion, with Blue Mountain being named the SSAC Champions of Character Team.
Dalton State's Steve Kibare would win the individual low-medalist by three strokes, shooting 72-69-73-214.
The event rounds out BMC's 2021-22 season, with the team being ranked No. 53 in the nation before the SSAC Championship.