WEST POINT • Blue Mountain Men's Golf jumped four spots on the final day of the BMC Spring Invitational at Old Waverly, finishing the tournament shooting 315-303-618.
SSAC partner Mobile would win the team crown shooting 309-296-605, with Bethel (Tenn.) coming in third at 310-306-616.
Blue Mountain's Amalio Vega (JR/Bayamon, Puerto Rico) and Lasse Hoyer (SO/Ejby, Denmark) both tied at 15th with Vega shooting 76-78-154 and Hoyer firing 78-76-154.
Lawson Garner (JR/McKinney, Tex.) finished 23rd shooting 76-79-155, Chasen Poole (JR/Urbana, Ohio) was tied at 37th at 85-75-160 and Patrick O'Connor (FR/Victoria Melbourne, Australia) was tied at 40th shooting 87-74-161.
Other BMC scores include Zack Watts tied at 27th shooting 81-76-157, David Hozak (JR/Liberec, Czechia) tied at 27th at 77-80-157, A.J. Martin (JR/Pontotoc, Miss.) tied at 27th at 77-80-157, Tanner Robinson (JR/Jackson, Miss.) 52nd shooting 83-82-165 and Garrett Moore (SR/Southaven, Miss.) tied at 53 shooting 85-81-166.
Individual golfers for BMC included Byron Brightman (JR/Victoria, Australia) tied at 27th shooting 82-75-157, Colton Ashley (FR/Marion, Ark.) tied at 47thshooting 85-79-164 and Weston Enfinger (FR/Loxley, Ala.) tied at 47th shooting 82-82-164.
A total of 68 golfers played in the event with Mississippi University for Women's Zach Riley taking the individual crown shooting 73-72-145.
BMC returns to action March 28-29 at the William Carey Collegiate Classic at Gulf Shores Country Club in Gulf Shores, Ala.