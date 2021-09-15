ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Blue Mountain College Men won its first-ever soccer match here Friday, blowing past Lincoln Christian 9-0.
Alfie Maynard (FR/Virgina Water, England) and Miguel Gonzalez-Vasquez (SO/Vardaman, Miss.) led the Topper blowout, with both scoring two goals each.
Gonzalez-Vasquez got it started with a goal at the 2:23 mark in the first, assisted by Blake Elliot (SO/Aukland, New Zealand). He would score again at the 8:03 mark, while Caden Mitchell (SO/Saltillo, Miss.) knocked home the second Topper goal at the 3:58 mark, assisted by Felipe Santos (JR/Brasilia, Brazil).
Edward Bowers (FR/Plymouth, England) would get a goal at the 14:14 mark for Blue Mountain, followed by a Maynard goal at the 19:20 mark. Corri Williams (SO/London, England) was credited with the assist.
Maynard scored his second at 59:28 with an assist by Blake Elliot. Parker Mackenzie hit one 10 minutes later for Blue Mountain, making it 7-0.
Zane Cooper (FR/Calera, Ala.) and Archie Peterson (FR/Cambridge, England) put the match away for the Toppers with goals at 79:24 and 83:02.
The Toppers had an incredible 21 shots on goal, while holding Lincoln to only one in the contest.
After the match, BMC head coach Caryl Vogel said, "As a group, it is imperative for us to continue to gel as a unit and establish our identity. I thought today was a great step forward in doing that. All players who touched the field did a fantastic job. The effort was phenomenal and we look to continue to grow."
BMC (1-1) returns to action tomorrow in St. Louis against University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy at 2 p.m.