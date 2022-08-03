Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Tippah and Benton counties.
BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain College Men's Soccer will soon begin its second season of existence, coming off a seven-win inaugural year.
The Toppers went 7-9 overall and 2-5 in Southern States play in 2021 and will look to rise in one of the strongest conferences in the nation.
With a new skipper in tow, John Morgan, Blue Mountain returns talented senior Breno Neves (SR/Brasilia, Brazil) and junior Daniel Perez (JR/Wickes, Ark.). Neves and Perez both scored seven goals each last season for BMC, with Perez tallying 19 points.
2021 SSAC All-Freshman picks Alfie Maynard (SO/Virgina Water, England) and Edward Bowers (JR/Plymouth, England) also return for BMC. Maynard scored six goals last season, while Bowers collected two in their opening campaigns.
"I believe being one overtime loss away from the playoffs last year has left a bad taste in our mouths," Morgan said. "I have spoken to a few of our guys, and they know what they're capable of and that they have the talent to get into the playoffs this season. It all depends on who put in the high standard of work in the summer months and who is ready to put in the high standard of work in the preseason. I have been blessed by the strong foundation that Coach Vogel (Caryl) left here with the men's program and now I look to continue to build on that."
BMC hosts Northwest Mississippi Community College August 18 in a scrimmage at Topper Pitch, with the regular season beginning August 27 against Tougaloo in Blue Mountain.
The Toppers will open the SSAC schedule September 24 against No. 16 William Carey in Hattiesburg, Miss.