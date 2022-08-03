rip-2022-08-03-sport-bmc-msoccer-1

Breno Neves (SR/Brasilia, Brazil) returns for Blue Mountain College after scoring seven goals last season.

BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain College Men's Soccer will soon begin its second season of existence, coming off a seven-win inaugural year.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus