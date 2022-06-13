BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain College Athletics has named John Morgan of Starkville, Miss. as interim head coach of men's soccer the school announced Thursday.
Morgan replaces Caryl Vogel who recently accepted the head coaching position at Itawamba Community College.
"It's a blessing to be named interim here at Blue Mountain College where we have such a strong Christian support system," he said. "It has been a dream of mine to coach in college, so this won't be something I take lightly."
Morgan has coaching stops at Bob Hope School in Port Arthur, Tex., Brenham High School in Brenham, Tex. and most recently at Starkville Academy in Mississippi.
BMC AD Will Lowrey commented, "We are so fortunate to have such a qualified leader in John Morgan to help move the ball down the field in a positive way. Coach Vogel has left large shoes to fill, so it's vitally important that we keep our momentum moving forward. Coach Morgan has the passion and enthusiasm to complete the task."
A former collegiate goalkeeper at Louisiana College, Morgan has coached his teams to numerous playoff appearances, a district championship at Starkville Academy and a state finals appearance in 2022.
"I will be getting to work right away to build this program to its highest potential, and for our players to be the best versions of themselves," Morgan said.
BMC will open the 2022 regular season August 26 against Millsaps College in Blue Mountain.