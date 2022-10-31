rip-2022-11-02-sport-bmc-wbb-1

BMC's Carissa Horton scored 14 points and grabbed four rebounds in a 72-70 win over Williams Baptist on Saturday.

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. • Carmen Taylor (SO/Arlington, Tenn.) hit a big three with 30 seconds left in the game to put Blue Mountain over Williams Baptist Saturday 72-70.

