MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Blue Mountain College Volleyball's Julianna Taylor (SR/Bear Creek, Ala.) has earned her most prestigious award of her career, earning the 2021 Barnes & Noble College Scholar-Athlete of the Year presented by the Southern States Athletic Conference.
Taylor headlines the honorary squad as a senior exercise science major and psychology minor.
She posted a 3.84 GPA while helping the Toppers to the first SSAC Championship in program history. She also earned First-Team All-Conference honors after finishing with 2.88 kills per set and 2.89 digs per set.
To be eligible, student-athletes must be a sophomore or above in both academic and athletic standing, must be starters or important reserves, have at least a 3.3 cumulative grade point average and have competed in fifty percent of competitions.
Taylor commented on the award, "Being recognized for the commitment it takes to excel in athletics and academics is an honor, especially playing with and competing against so many gifted student-athletes. I am incredibly thankful that the Lord Jesus allowed me to be on such a talented team and enabled us to win an SSAC championship together. I am grateful to my family, coaches, teammates and the faculty and staff at BMC for their help and support along this journey. I am so blessed."
BMC head coach Reid Gann said of Taylor, "I am so proud of Julianna for receiving this award. This is a testament to her discipline and work ethic in the classroom. It takes a special person to maintain a GPA of that level while balancing the time spent at practice and games."