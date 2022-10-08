A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
BMC's Felipe Santos scored two early goals for the Toppers to pick up the win 3-1 over Talladega on Saturday.
TALLADEGA, Ala. – Blue Mountain Men scored an SSAC victory on Saturday evening over Talladega, winning 3-1.
Blue Mountain would get two goals in the first period from leading scorer Felipe Santos (SR/Brasilia, Brazil). Santos found the back of the net unassisted at 21:31 and 24:44.
Talladega would get a goal at 30:47 from Tyrike Andrews on an assist by Gabriel Vielma to make it 2-1 Blue Mountain at the half.
BMC opened the scoring in the second period on a goal from Edward Bowers (JR/Plymouth, England) at 51:39, unassisted.
The Toppers sealed the deal when Alfie Maynard (SO/Virgina Water, England) scored unassisted at 79:18.
BMC keeper Niels Van den Bosch (FR/Nieuw Vennep, Netherlands) had two saves at the net for his team.
"The guys looked solid all around," BMC head coach John Morgan said. "We made plays defensively, played our game offensively and were able to get the chances we wanted. I'm proud of all of them."
BMC (4-6-1, 1-1-1 SSAC) returns to SSAC action Thursday against Middle Ga. St. in Cochran, Ga. with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. CST.
