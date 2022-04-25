HATTIESBURG • No. 6 William Carey upended Blue Mountain in Game 1 of their SSAC series here Saturday, winning 8-1.
The Crusader offense was paced by Susie LeBert who had two hits, two runs and two RBI, including a double in the second inning.
One of the top pitchers in the country, Carey's Haley Nations (19-4), grabbed the victory, tossing a complete game, four-hitter with seven Ks.
Blue Mountain's lone run came in the top of the fifth on an RBI single by Mallory Jo Mitchell (FR/Athens, Ala.) that scored Madison Woodard (JR/White Bluff, Tenn.).
Lane Thaxton (FR/Smiths Stations, Ala.) (8-13) suffered the loss for Blue Mountain, throwing six innings, giving up seven earned runs on 11 hits with four Ks.
Game 2
William Carey completed the two-game sweep in the afternoon game, getting a one-hit shutout from pitcher Megan Dudenhefer.
Dudenhefer tossed seven innings, gave up one hit and struck out four for the victory.
Carey would get its big inning in the fifth after struggling four innings to Blue Mountain starter Kayla Reichardt (JR/Summerfield, Fla.). The Crusaders put up four runs in the inning, capped by a two-run homer to left by Mary Grace Turner.
Mallory Jo Mitchell had the Toppers' lone hit, a leadoff single in the first inning.
Reichardt (7-14) took the pitching loss, tossing six innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits.
BMC (16-28, 7-21 SSAC) concludes its season and now awaits seeding for the SSAC Championship scheduled for April 28 - 30 in Decatur, Ala.