MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Blue Mountain College Women's Volleyball swept the Southern States Athletic Conference's weekly awards, the home office announced on Monday.
The talented trio of Taylor Wright, Jaiyah Jackson and Anna Lucas were awarded for their attacking, defensive and setting abilities.
After a stellar week of hitting, Blue Mountain College's Taylor Wright (SR/Huntsville, Ala.) has been named the SSAC Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week.
In a week where the Volley Toppers dispatched (RV) Loyola and (RV) undefeated William Carey, Wright had 39 kills in the span while hitting .322.
She also bolstered the Toppers defensively with seven assisted blocks and tallied 43.5 points over the two-game set.
"Taylor was tremendous for us all weekend long," BMC head coach Reid Gann said. "When we got her the ball, good things happened. I expect her to continue playing well for us down the stretch."
Jackson (SO/Alexander, Ark.) was named the Volleyball Defender of the Week.
Jackson helped the Volley Toppers to massive SSAC victories over Loyola and William Carey, where she had 55 digs at 6.1 digs per set. The speedy libero also rattled off three service aces in the two wins.
"Jaiyah showed again this past weekend why she is one of the best defenders in the conference," said Gann. "Her consistent play at the libero position is vital to our success."
Lucas (SR/Athens, Ala.) was tabbed the SSAC Setter of the Week after possibly the best twin-bill of her collegiate career during the week, where she and the Volley Toppers knocked off Loyola and undefeated William Carey in Blue Mountain.
Lucas dished out an incredible 95 assists and averaged 10.5 assists per set.
She also provided instant offense with five service aces while notching 19 digs and getting three assisted blocks defensively.
"Anna came up big for us this week," Gann said. "Her consistency at the setter position was one of the main reasons for our success. She is one of our leaders, and we need her to continue playing well."
Lucas and the Volley Toppers currently lead the nation in total service aces with a staggering 233 at 3.1 per set. Lucas is fifth in the nation in aces individually with 41.
BMC is on an eight-game win streak and stand at 20-2 overall and 8-1 in the SSAC.
BMC hosts Faulkner Friday and Mobile on Saturday. The Volley Toppers will be looking for revenge against Mobile, as the Rams handed Blue Mountain its second loss of the season earlier on Sept. 10.
