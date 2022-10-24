Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Tippah and Benton counties.
BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain College Women's Basketball released its schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season on Monday.
The Lady Toppers are coming off a 2021-22 season that saw them record a 12-16 overall record with a 4-12 mark in the Southern States.
There are high expectations with the return of three SSAC All-Freshman players Carmen Taylor (SO/Arlington, Tenn.), Charmen Taylor (SO/Arlington, Tenn.) and Crystin Guy (SO/Mobile, Ala.). Carmen Taylor is also the reigning SSAC Freshman of the Year.
All three women averaged double figures in scoring last season, with Carmen leading at 14.9 points per game. Taylor also hit 73 threes last season with 47 steals.
Head coach Tracy Rice has added height and depth to this year's roster, signing crafty guard Isabella Carlson (FR/Southaven, Miss.) out of Northpoint Christian and versatile center Rebecca Walter (FR/Bradford, Tenn.). Former Itawamba Community College forward Genise Dabbs (JR/Fulton, Miss.) will also bring experience to the Topper floor this season.
Four seniors return for their final year with BMC, Charnita Brooks (SR/Memphis, Tenn.), Julia Nicholson (SR/Holly Springs, Miss.), Carissa Horton (SR/Cleveland, Ala.) and Alexis Wynn (SR/Adamsville, Tenn.).
Rice also brings in Memphis native Raheem Morrison to her bench as assistant coach in his first season.
"I am excited about the future of Blue Mountain Women's Basketball," Rice said. "Our team has been working hard and ready to build on last year's success. We hope all will come out and support this team. They are fun to watch!"
BMC opens its regular season Thursday, October 27 at home against Harris-Stowe State, but before that, the Lady Toppers travel to Nashville, Tenn. to take on David Lipscomb in an exhibition Monday, October 24. The SSAC schedule begins November 17 in Cochran, Ga. against Middle Ga. St.