WEST POINT • Blue Mountain Women's Golf won its fourth tournament of the 2021-22 season today at historic Old Waverly Golf Course, taking the title as host of the BMC Spring Invitational with Dejone Lee (SR/Richland, Miss.) taking home the individual title.
BMC was firing on all cylinders despite gusty winds at the two-day event, shooting 320-337-657, winning by 53 strokes over the second-place team and SSAC comrade Mobile.
Blue Mountain, the 39th ranked team in the NAIA, would see four women make the All-Tournament Team: Dejone Lee, Riley Mayhew (SO/Plantersville, Miss.), Lucy Martin (SR/New Albany, Miss.) and Sarah Raper (FR/Plantersville, Miss.).
Lee turned in a stellar performance for BMC, leading the pack by shooting 74-80-154.
Mayhew would tie in second place with scores of 77-82-159, while Lucy Martin was tied for fifth shooting 81-86-167 and Raper was eighth at 88-89-177.
Andrea Huguenin (JR/Biloxi, Miss.) hit a Top 20 spot, tying at 17th with scores of 93-96-189.
Other scores for BMC include Riley Adams (FR/Amory, Miss.) 32nd shooting 103-103-206, Isabella Reynolds (FR/West Lafayette, Ind.) 35th at 108-105-213, Abbey Griffin (SO/Granbury, Tex.) 40th at 120-106-226 and Molly Todd (JR/Water Valley, Miss.) at 41st shooting 117-112-229.
The third annual event saw 46 women converge in West Point, with Bethel (Tenn.) coming in third, Central Baptist fourth and MUW fifth.
BMC next plays at the William Carey Collegiate Classic March 28-29 at Gulf Shores Country Club in Gulf Shores, Ala.