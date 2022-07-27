Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Tippah and Benton counties.
BLUE MOUNTAIN • Coming off a third-place finish at the 2021 SSAC Cross Country Championships, the Blue Mountain College Lady Toppers are looking to improve on that in 2022.
With a rich tradition of winning and strong runners, BMC returns SSAC All-Conference selections Aliyah Kline and Ami Sherif (SR/Memphis, Tenn.).
Kline finished 2021 in ninth place at conference in a time of 19:39, while Sherif finished 14th at 20:20.
Makayla Blessike (JR/Byhalia, Miss.) will also return for the Lady Toppers in 2022. Blessike has been a star in track and field for BMC, with steady lower times in cross country during the fall.
BMC head coach Phillip Laney, who begins his 11th season, said he's looking for a strong season from his squad.
"We have a really young group of runners this season, but I suspect our upperclassmen will step up and lead the way," Laney said. "Everyone on this team understands our tradition and the expectations, so as always, we are looking forward to another successful campaign."
BMC opens the 2022 season September 2 at the Mississippi College Season Opener in Clinton, Miss., while they will host the Topper Trails Classic October 1 in Blue Mountain.