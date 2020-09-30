KENNETT, Mo. • Twenty players and three teams converged on Kennett Country Club (Par 72, 5,889 Yards) Tuesday, as Blue Mountain College women placed runner-up at the Williams Baptist Fall Invitational.
Host Williams Baptist squeaked out the win over Blue Mountain by two strokes, shooting 337 (+49) to BMC's 339 (+51). Freed-Hardeman was last with a 351 (+63).
BMC was led by Dejone Stemmett (SR/Mpumalanga, South Africa) and Lucy Martin (SR/New Albany, Miss.), both tied for second shooting 82, four strokes off winner Makena Cramer (78) of Williams Baptist. Stemmett and Martin both earned their way onto the All-Tournament Team.
Other BMC members on the board were Nicole Shanafelt (JR/Harvest, Ala.) who shot an 86 to sit at seventh, while Andrea Huguenin (SO/Biloxi, Miss.) and Joyann Alderson (individual) both shot an 89 to tie at tenth.
Karli Knox (SR/Amory, Miss.) was 13th with a 91, Abbey Griffin (individual) tied at 14th with a score of 96 and Molly Todd (SO/Water Valley, Miss.) (individual) tied at 17th with a first-round 100.
BMC returns to action October 5-6 at the Martin Methodist Fall Invitational at Canebrake Golf Club in Athens, Ala.