KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) recently announced Blue Mountain Christian University has been selected as a Champions of Character Five-Star Institution at the Gold Medal level for the 2022-23 academic year.
A total of 171 schools earned the Five-Star Award, with 62 institutions earning the prestigious Gold Medal Award.
"Hats off once again to our top-shelf coaches and student-athletes,” BMCU Athletic Director Will Lowrey said. “I’m honored to be part of a quality institution that rewards student-athletes and coaches for their work beyond the game."
Started by the NAIA in 2000, the Champions of Character program promotes character and sportsmanship through the athletic programs of each participating school and Blue Mountain Christian has been awarded the distinction every year of its existence.
In 2009, the Association announced its Five-Star Institution Award for schools intentionally instilling the five core values in its student-athletes and adhering to the principles of the Champions of Character program. The five core values adhered to are integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership. The Toppers have also earned the Gold Medal every year since its inception.
Institutions are measured on demonstrated commitment to Champions of Character and earn points in character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition and character promotion. Institutions earned points based on exceptional student-athlete grade point averages and by having minimal to no ejections during competition throughout the course of the academic year.
