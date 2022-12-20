MONTGOMERY, Ala. • The Southern States Athletic Conference announced the 2022 Barnes & Noble College Volleyball Scholar-Athlete Team and Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Blue Mountain Christian's Anna Lucas (SR/Athens, Ala.) was named 2022 Barnes & Noble College Volleyball Scholar-Athlete of the Year after posting a 3.93 GPA as a senior exercise science major. On the court, she was named SSAC Setter of the Year, SSAC Championship MVP, First-Team All-Conference and Honorable Mention All-American. She averaged 8.4 assists per set, 2.3 digs per set and 0.7 aces per set as the Toppers swept the SSAC Regular Season and Tournament Championships.
To be eligible, student-athletes must be a sophomore or above in both academic and athletic standing, must be starters or important reserves, have at least a 3.3 cumulative GPA and have competed in 50 percent of competitions.
"This is another big award for Anna," BMCU head coach Reid Gann said. "She is such a bright, young lady who excels in everything she does, and I'm proud to see the SSAC has acknowledged her in this way."
Lucas gives Blue Mountain its second straight Barnes & Noble Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the SSAC, with Julianna Taylor claiming the 2021 award.
2022 Volleyball Scholar-Athlete Team
Anna Lucas, Blue Mountain Christian University
Abby Andrews, University of Mobile
Layton Adams, University of Mobile
Mia Hague, William Carey University
Kacey Lear, William Carey University
Molly Presnell, Faulkner University
Brittany Cooper, Loyola University New Orleans
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.