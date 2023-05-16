KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics recently announced the qualifiers for the 2023 NAIA Men’s Golf National Championship, with Blue Mountain Christian’s Pontus Nordstrom earning an individual spot in the field.
Nordstrom is coming off a fourth-place finish at the SSAC Championships and is ranked 48th in the Golfstat Head-to-Head Rankings.
On the season, Nordstrom led a Topper team that finished the year ranked No. 24 in the nation.
The freshman grabbed a runner-up in August at the Freed-Hardeman Invitational and was named the SSAC Golfer of the Week in the same week.
At the BMC Spring Classic in March, Nordstrom claimed another individual runner-up and led his team to a runner-up finish.
“I really can’t put into words how proud and happy we are for Pontus,” BMCU head coach Kevin Barefield said. “He is one of the most humble and hardworking young men I’ve ever coached. We knew he had a chance coming into this week as he had been climbing in the rankings throughout the postseason. Then the final rankings released before the selection, and we knew then he would be in the conversation. It’s been a long two weeks awaiting the results of the other conference championships and to see how they would impact the selection. We can breathe a little now knowing Pontus received the invite and will get to compete at the National Championship. There is no doubt Pontus is one of the best collegiate golfers in the country and is so deserving of this great opportunity. We can’t wait to watch him compete for a championship in Mesa.”
The 2023 NAIA National Championship is set for May 16-19 in Mesa Arizona at Las Sendas Golf Club, with 29 teams and 11 individuals competing.
For full coverage of the 2023 Men’s Golf National Championship, visit the NAIA’s Championship Page.
