CLINTON • Blue Mountain Christian Women opened the 2023 track season Saturday at the Mississippi College Invitational, with several Topper women competing in different events.
Leading the way was BMCU top star Catherine Truemper who won the 3000m steeplechase in 11:39 and placed ninth in the 400m hurdles in a time of 1:10.
In the 800m, Makayla Blessike grabbed a Top 5, placing fifth in 2:26, and Kirsten Hitt placed 36th in a time of 3:40.
Emma Laney led the Lady Toppers in the 1500M, finishing 27th in 6:06. Morgan Ellis finished 29th in 6:17 and Jolee Doss was 35th in 7:27.
In the 5000M, Aubrey Britt was 19th in a time of 20:24 and Katie Meeks was 21st in 20:39.
“I thought we had a solid start to the track season at this event that was filled with NCAA teams,” BMCU head coach Phillip Laney said. “These young ladies are very competitive, and I expect they will continue to improve as the spring continues.”
Blue Mountain Christian Men also opened its 2023 track season on Friday in Clinton.
Topper ace Will Porter led the way for his team, finishing 15th in 16:17 in the 5000m, while Joel Parker was 20th in 16:34 and Thomas Ratliff was 25th in 17:38.
In the 1500m, Andrew Ayala led the Toppers in 33rd in a time of 4:21, Bryson Taylor finished 48th at 4:37 and Ja’Darius Scott was 54th in 4:46.
In the 800m, Kaden Braddock, of Walnut, was 29th in a time of 2:12 for the Toppers.
“The guys had a decent showing today with the big teams who were here,” Laney said. “We have some strong competitors on our team, and they have continually improved leading up to today.”
BMCU returns to action March 24 at the Rhodes College Invitational in Memphis, Tenn.
