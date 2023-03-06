rip-2023-03-06-sport-bmc-track-1

Blue Mountain Christian's Catherine Truemper is all smiles after winning the 3000m steeplechase at the 2023 Mississippi College Invitational on Saturday.

CLINTON • Blue Mountain Christian Women opened the 2023 track season Saturday at the Mississippi College Invitational, with several Topper women competing in different events.

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

