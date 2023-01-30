rip-2023-01-30-sport-bmcu-xc-1

Blue Mountain Christian University's Women's XC was recently named an All-Academic Team by the NAIA for the 2022 cross country season.

NEW ORLEANS, La. • The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) recently announced its NAIA Scholar Teams of the Year and All-Academic Teams for the 2022 NAIA Cross Country.

