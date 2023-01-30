NEW ORLEANS, La. • The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) recently announced its NAIA Scholar Teams of the Year and All-Academic Teams for the 2022 NAIA Cross Country.
Blue Mountain Christian University's Women's XC was named an All-Academic Team, while Catherine Truemper (FR/New Albany, Miss.) and Will Porter (JR/Pontotoc, Miss.) were named All-Academic Athletes.
Overall, there were 130 different programs named All-Academic Teams for their efforts during the 2022 season.
To qualify for All-Academic distinction, teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period, among other qualifiers.
In order to qualify for All-Academic individual distinction, student- athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and qualify for the national championship meet.
BMCU head coach Phillip Laney commented, "This is a very high honor for our runners. Not only does it consider their athletic accomplishments, but it also rewards them for their efforts in being top student-athletes in the country. I'm extremely proud of each of them."
To see the full list of USTFCCCA award winners, ustfccca.org.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of
around two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From Midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&