KOSSUTH • Adjustments were already underway for new Ripley volleyball head coach Laura Booth back in the spring.
Booth, who had spent the last 20 years teaching and coaching volleyball at Eastern High School in Louisville, Kentucky, moved to Saltillo back in October of 2021 with her husband for a job opportunity he couldn’t pass up.
“It’s been very different. I came from a city of 600,000 (people) and a high school of 2,200, to a very small town with a high school that has 450 kids, so it’s been an adjustment,” said Booth. “I’ll tell you though, we absolutely love the people in Mississippi. I love the girls and the parents on the volleyball team.”
It was in March when the opportunity to coach the Lady Tigers came about after the resignation of Greg Dillard, who coached the team for the past three seasons. Booth interviewed and accepted the job and was later board approved.
On the surface, Booth’s biggest challenge was how to help lift a Ripley program off the mat after they had just went 6-19, including a 3-5 mark in Division 1-4A play to miss the playoffs for the sixth straight season. But that challenge seemed insignificant just one day after accepting the job where a routine mammogram revealed Stage 1 breast cancer.
“I called them and told them, ‘Look, if you want to go in a different direction because of the uncertainty, you can.’ And Mr. (Buck) Buchanan was like ‘Absolutely not! The moment you said yes you became family and you’re our coach.’ That made me feel relieved and excited,” said Booth.
Since the diagnosis, it’s all been a balancing act. For most of the summer, Booth has worked the gym with her new team, installing new offenses and defenses, and getting a feel of what to expect for the upcoming season. On the other side, she’s been receiving hormone treatments that have helped shrink the tumor considerably.
On Monday, Aug. 8, Booth will have a lumpectomy that will sideline her for about a week, where she’s hopeful she can return before regular season match at home on Aug. 16 against defending Class 4A state champs, Pontotoc.
It’s a matchup Booth says the whole team is looking forward to, especially considering the Lady Tigers were able to knock off the Lady Warriors in three sets just a few weeks ago in a summer scrimmage. That’s just one of the several wins Ripley has had this summer that has given them a shot of confidence under their new leader.
“I’m really excited for where this program’s going to go,” said Booth. “It’s very different for them. I have a very different style of coaching than what the girls are used to, so it’s really taken the whole summer to finally start learning what I’m asking of them. It’s a much faster-paced game that we’re running. They’ll get there but they’re just not quite where we want to be yet, but they will get there.”
Booth claimed that her biggest focus has been on the defensive end, where the first three weeks of practice the team worked exclusively on their passes instead of their sets or hits. Leading the charge in the defensive mindset has been senior Zoe Green and junior Emma Simpson – both of which are expected to rotate at libero depending on the matchups with various opponents.
Middle blockers, Sophie Bennett and Rachel Duncan offer length at the net with their blocks, while senior Hannah Hodges has worked the summer as the team’s primary setter.
Karson Meeks and Gracie Hobson are another experienced tandem that has rotated positions as Booth tries to put the pieces of the puzzle together. But according to Booth, the team lacks a ton of firepower at outside hitter. The lone candidate that can change that thought is freshman Lola Ward.
Ward was impressive in Saturday’s scrimmages at Kossuth, where the Lady Tigers split sets in two-set matches with Corinth and Amory, after beginning the morning being swept by Hickory Flat.
“This kid, in four years, can play D1 volleyball,” Booth said of Ward. “I think she could get there for sure.”
Ward is one of a long line of freshman that Booth says is “extremely athletic.” That alone has given her hope for the future prospects of Ripley volleyball, but the current focus is on the 2022 season, and how the Lady Tigers can stack up wins.
Another tough 1-4A slate awaits them on the schedule, but throughout the summer months, Ripley has proven themselves to Booth that they know how mimic the actions of their head coach, which is to battle through adversity.
“What I love about them is their fight,” said Booth. “I think that’s one of their biggest strengths right now. It doesn’t matter how down they are or how many times they’ve missed something, they just don’t stop.”
