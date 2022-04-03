PINE GROVE – When Jake Walker was hired as Pine Grove’s boys basketball coach seven years ago, a state championship was not at the forefront of his mind. The Panthers had not won a title since 1977, so it’s not as if it was an outside expectation, either.
“I never moved here thinking, hey, we’re going to win a boys state championship. It’s just kind of worked out,” Walker said.
Indeed it did, as the Panthers claimed the Class 2A title in March. Walker is the 2022 Daily Journal Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
When he arrived at Pine Grove after six years at Falkner, Walker had the good fortune to be an assistant to girls head coach Katie Bates, who in turn is his boys assistant. Bates led the Lady Panthers to four-straight state titles (2017-20).
“I think our philosophies are very similar,” Walker said. “Seeing the success she had kind of coaching the same way that I wanted to coach kept me on that same path.”
This year’s team realized the potential Walker saw in it years earlier. Senior Carson Rowland was the unquestioned star, but players like Jamas Cox, Hayden Holcomb, Jack Hudson and Keaton Wilkerson found their roles and settled into them.
No game illustrated that better than the Division 1-2A tournament final, most of which Rowland missed due to foul trouble. Pine Grove beat Baldwyn 51-43.
“You could see it as we went into the division tournament, as we went into the playoffs, nobody cared,” Walker said. “They were able to overlook all the outside talk, all the noise and get over personal battles that some of them had with themselves. They kind of fell into line with what we had been teaching and preaching all year long.”
A good example is Cox, a junior who had to sit out the 2020-21 season after transferring from Ripley. At 6-foot-3, he gave Pine Grove a much-needed rebounder, averaging a team-high 7.2 per game.
“He found his way inside and had big rebounding games for us, which is what we struggle with the most out here, is rebounding the basketball,” Walker said.
Without Rowland, the team’s lone senior, Cox should have a bigger scoring impact next season. In fact, everyone will need to expand their roles if the Panthers hope to win another title.
“I’ve got some hungry guys who want that opportunity to step up and be the guy,” Walker said. “They loved Carson and knew what he did for us, but I think they’re ready for the challenge. I hope they are.”