PINE GROVE – As the Pine Grove Panthers were lined up in the Mississippi Coliseum tunnel, ready to take the floor in the Class 2A state title game, Carson Rowland had his forehead against a cargo door, talking to himself.
He wasn’t about to let the moment get the better of him.
“I was just reminding myself not to be nervous, because this is what we’ve worked for all year, this is what I’ve worked for my whole life,” Rowland said.
He certainly didn’t play nervous. The senior guard scored 23 points to lead Pine Grove past Velma Jackson, 43-39, and claim the program’s first state championship in 45 years. It capped a remarkable career for Rowland, who is the 2022 Daily Journal Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
It also fulfilled a goal Rowland and his teammates had set three years earlier.
“It still doesn’t feel real sometimes,” Rowland said.
It’s as real as Rowland’s fierce competitive nature, which has been a driving force for him over the years. He figures he got it from his parents, Ronnie and Melissa, the latter of whom reached Jackson twice as part of Falkner’s basketball team.
“There’s nothing I hate more than losing, no matter what it is,” Rowland said. “… My parents were kind of hard on me. They don’t like losing, either, so growing up around them with that same competitive nature just rubbed off on me, I guess.”
His dad was the one who made Rowland go to the gym even when he complained of being too tired. He kept putting in the work, and the results spoke for themselves. He averaged 18.4 points per game over four years. This past season, Rowland averaged 20.1 points to go with 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
“We had a lot of help, we had a lot of good players, but it’s no coincidence – 45 years and he comes to Pine Grove, and here we are with a state championship,” coach Jake Walker said.
It wasn’t all smooth sailing. The Panthers lost five-straight games in the middle of the season, and then Rowland had to sit out most of the Division 1-2A tournament final with foul trouble – a game Pine Grove won.
“When we lost five games in a row – that didn’t really too much sense – I saw something in our guys,” Rowland said. “We came to practice, and it’s like something just clicked. We started working harder every day, and we started winning big games after that.”