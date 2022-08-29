rip-2022-08-31-sport-bmc-wsoccer-1

Allana Andrews (11) finds the back of the net for BMC.

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

GAINSVILLE, Ga. • (Box Score) Blue Mountain Women’s Soccer fell to Brenau in non-conference action on Monday, falling 3-2.

