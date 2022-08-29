A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Allana Andrews (11) finds the back of the net for BMC.
GAINSVILLE, Ga. • (Box Score) Blue Mountain Women’s Soccer fell to Brenau in non-conference action on Monday, falling 3-2.
Brenau scored first on a pass from Daroly Ramos to Camila Penagos at the 11:46 mark in the first.
The Tigers scored again at 15:05 when Itzel Rivera found the net on an assist by Gizelle Evan.
Blue Mountain cracked the scoreboard in the first at 25:38 when Allana Andrews scored on an assist from Cynthia Betancourt.
In the second period, the Tigers went up 3-1 on another goal from Rivera, this time assisted by Hannah Listwin.
Blue Mountain’s final goal came on a penalty kick, scored by Annabel Trauschke at 85:00.
BMC (1-1) returns to action Saturday as they travel to Birmingham, Ala. to take on Birmingham Southern at 2 p.m.
