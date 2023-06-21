FALKNER – Chad Brown hasn’t had much time with his new time, but the early results look promising.
The former Ripley coach, now at Walnut, held just five summer practices before taking part in their first action against another opponent entering Thursday’s summer league games at Falkner.
The Lady Wildcats pulled off a 24-23 win over West Union in the opener, and downed Pine Grove, 40-22, in their second game, impressing their new head coach with their intensity along the way.
“I thought our effort was really good,” Brown said of his takeaways from the opening day of games. “Our effort defensively was really good. I thought our effort on the offensive end was good, it’s just still getting to know the plays and all that stuff. But all-around effort was just really great.”
Walnut completed a 17-15 season with a trip to the Class 2A quarterfinals for the second time in four years.
Much of its production came from a large senior group, that included Madi Kate Vuncannon, the program’s all-time leading scorer and the inaugural MHSAA Class 2A Miss Basketball.
Last year’s team was a mix of veteran starters with a promising young core, that now will be forced into the spotlight despite being made up of seven sophomores, two juniors, and just one senior.
Their maturation process will be a key focal point throughout the rest of the summer and offseason.
“Well, it’s going to come with playing games without that senior leadership that they had last year,” Brown said. “It’s going to take them getting out there on the floor and seeing, ‘Hey, I can do this! I can score, I can shoot the basketball.’ Everybody on the floor has the green light. If you’ve got your shot, take your shot. Everybody’s got to have that scorer’s mentality, and when they figure that out, we’re going to be hard to stop. But it’s going to take some time.”
On Thursday, after a slow first half against West Union, the offense showed signs of life over the next six quarters, scoring 58 of their 64 total points in that span.
But the defense had some expected question marks. That’s due to a switch in philosophy under Brown, who’s teams generally play an aggressive man-to-man defense if the personnel allows it.
It’s a big change for Walnut, who has spent most of the last few seasons in an effective 3-2 zone.
“I thought I saw today where we’ve got to do a better job with gap help, and man help. We’ve got to do a better job of keeping our man in front of us,” Brown said of the defensive adjustments. “But overall, for them to not have run hardly any man over the past few years, again, that’s going to take time, but I saw some good things.”
At the forefront of the defensive effort was sophomore Kaylee Estes, who totaled double-digit blocks across the two games. Estes was second on the team in scoring last season at 7.2 points per game, while adding 5.1 rebounds and a team-leading 2.0 blocks per contest as a freshman.
The 5-foot-10 forward showed off her offensive skills as well, dropping 10 points, including the game-winner at the buzzer against West Union, and 13 points against Pine Grove, hitting 3-pointers, mid-range jumpers and working near the goal.
“Kaylee’s going to be one where I say, ‘When you rebound, go,’ because she’s got length and she’s got ball skills to get the ball up the floor,” said Brown. “She can be a huge weapon for us on both ends of the floor with her athleticism, her size, her ability to block shots that can lead to some buckets in transition, plus she can be a focal point in our half-court sets as well.”
Joining Estes as a key cog for the Lady Wildcats is fellow sophomore Henlee Sisco. The 5-foot-7 combo guard was slowed in the first game, but displayed a wide variety of crafty moves to get buckets against Pine Grove, finishing with 10 points in just over three quarters of action.
“Henlee is one of those when you get her down there and get her set, she’s going to be hard to guard,” said Brown. “She’s got a good first step, that goes with her step-back. She just has all the tools you need to be able to score the ball.”
Estes and Sisco will draw the attention from opposing defenses but Brown is extremely confident that his team is made up of a roster full of scorers. Lone senior Jayla Meeks, junior Annelisse Watson, and sophomores Allie Jackson and Mary-Reese Pitney have provided flashes on the offensive end that has elevated the first-year head coach’s hopes for the future.
“Those two are going to be a huge part of what we do, but we have a lot of really good pieces, and all of them can score, so I’m excited about that,” Brown said. “I’m excited to have more than one or two people that can put the ball in the basket.”
