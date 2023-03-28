rip-2023-03-29-sport-brown-walnut-1

Chad Brown has been named the next girls basketball coach at Walnut after spending the last two seasons leading Ripley to a pair of playoff appearances and a combined 32-27 record.

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

Chad Brown has been named the next girl basketball coach at Walnut after receiving approval from the North Tippah School Board in a special board meeting held on Tuesday.

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

