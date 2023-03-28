Chad Brown has been named the next girl basketball coach at Walnut after receiving approval from the North Tippah School Board in a special board meeting held on Tuesday.
Brown, who resigned his post in Ripley back in February after two seasons. Ripley went 21-10 in his first year and 11-17 this past season, earning postseason berths both years. Brown was also an assistant coach for Ripley when it won the Class 4A state title in 2020.
The Booneville High School graduate spent four seasons as the head coach of New Hope girls, compiling a 52-55 record and three playoff appearances.
His tenure at New Hope began as a rebuild as he took a team that was 4-22 the season before.
Brown replaces Jackie Vuncannon, who resigned from Walnut in February.
Vuncannon was 126-108 in eight seasons, leading the Lady Wildcats to the postseason six times, including two quarterfinal appearances in the past four seasons in 2A.
