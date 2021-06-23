WALNUT – Walnut baseball has a new head coach, as former Bruce coach Cody Brownlee has been approved to lead Walnut’s baseball program.
“It feels great,” Brownlee said after a meeting announcing his hiring. “Got to meet the parents and players, and I’m looking forward to building something great here at Walnut. I think the potential is here. Lot of great athletes, great parents, I’m thankful the administration picked me to come in and lead the program, and I’m looking forward to getting started.”
Brownlee, who will also serve as an assistant football coach, will fill the role left by Ben Wallis, who was recently hired at Ingomar. Brownlee stressed several aspects of what is expected of his players in a meeting with parents earlier in the week, going over things such as weight-lifting programs and the type of team mentality that can be expected from the Wildcats going forward.
“We’re gonna be disciplined, and we’re gonna work hard.” Brownlee said. “I want a bunch of dirtbags on my team, and what I mean by that is somebody that’s willing to do whatever it takes to help their team win. If that’s, even if you’re the best hitter, if you get asked to lay a bunt down to help score a run, you do that without hesitation, putting the team before yourself. That’s what I think everybody can look forward to seeing, that product on the field. We’re gonna bunt, squeeze runs in, whatever it takes to help put our team in the best situation to win ballgames.”