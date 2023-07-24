BLUE MOUNTAIN – Blue Mountain Christian University announced Thursday the hiring of Matt Brunet to lead its softball program.
Brunet, who comes with a wealth of experience, has eight seasons under his belt as an assistant coach at Union University (Tenn.).
The Jackson, Tenn. native also has clocked in as Strength and Conditioning Coach at Union, coupled with two years as head coach at Trinity Christian Academy.
“To work for a university that competes for championships while fulfilling the Great Commission is a dream come true,” Brunet said. “I can’t wait to start building relationships with our players and within the Blue Mountain community.”
At Union, Brunet provided leadership for team defense, hitting, base running, conditioning and spiritual development.
During his tenure, the Bulldogs made four Gulf South Conference Tournament appearances, including their first ever tournament win, and won two NCCAA Regional Championships and one NCCAA National Championship.
“My four goals for the program are to compete for championships, excel in the classroom, invest in relationships and share the Gospel. My philosophy is to glorify God by pursuing excellence on and off the field and making a positive impact in the lives of players as Colossians 3:17 states.
A former baseball standout at Indiana Wesleyan, Brunet also holds his doctorate in Educational Leadership and is a Professor of Sports Management at Union.
“We needed a home run hire for softball, and we got that in Matt Brunet,” BMCU Athletic Director Will Lowrey said. “He has a strong resumé in collegiate coaching, and he understands the mission of Blue Mountain Christian. He walks the walk, on and off the field. I am excited to have him leading this program full of talented young ladies. Our Blue Mountain Christian family will have pride in the BMCU product Coach Brunet will put on the diamond and in the classroom.”
Brunet and his wife Marie are members of Fellowship Baptist Church in Jackson. They have four children, Maddox (14), Madelyn (11), Maverick (4) and Macklin (3).
