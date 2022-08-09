NEW ALBANY • Four local teams took the court on Saturday at the Bulldog Bash, hosted by New Albany with the hopes of kickstarting their season with some momentum.
The event featured 12 teams with eight splitting the courts at Memorial Gymnasium, including Ripley, while Hickory Flat, Pine Grove and Walnut competed down the street at B.F. Ford Gym with Saltillo rounding out that portion of the schedule.
Hickory Flat and Walnut both came away 2-1 on the day, while Pine Grove and Ripley finished 1-2 across the three matches.
Lady Rebels stumble against Saltillo
The defending Class 1A champs had a slow start against the 5A competition. The 9 a.m. start time gave way to a sluggish effort across the board in the first set – particularly in the serve-receive department. Saltillo went on a 9-0 run to pull away late in the first set, using five straight service aces to end the run and taking a 1-0 lead.
In the second set, the mistakes continued to mount for Hickory Flat as the Lady Tigers made good, competitive swings throughout the match. Saltillo won the second set handily, 25-14, and finished with 14 kills and eight aces for the match.
Jolee Young and Camri Westmoreland each led the Lady Rebels with three kills.
Walnut routs Pine Grove
Two Division 2-2A and Tippah County rivals squared off in the second match at B.F. Ford Gym, where the Lady Wildcats simply had their way in a dominant sweep of the Lady Panthers, 25-9 and 25-10.
Walnut used the service line early to pull away in the first set, edging out to a 13-3 lead behind four aces from Madi Kate Vuncannon, Cadence Rolison and Jayla Meeks. The Lady Wildcats had six aces in each set, led by five from Rolison, who is the team’s libero.
Pine Grove held an early 3-1 lead in the second set before Walnut powered past them with a 9-0 run to take control of the match yet again. Rolison had three aces mixed in with four passing errors from the Lady Panthers in part of the momentum-swinging run.
Vuncannon finished with seven kills, followed by four from Addi Hicks and three from Neely Hodum, who added a pair of aces as well. Pine Grove’s Ellie Fryar led her team with three kills.
Hickory Flat handles Pine Grove
The tough luck wouldn’t end soon enough for the Lady Panthers, who suffered another sweep – this time to the Lady Rebels, 25-14 and 25-16.
Hickory Flat raced out to an 8-2 lead and Pine Grove never got any closer than five from the lead. The Lady Panthers had more unforced errors in the first set (14) than Hickory Flat had the entire match (13).
Pine Grove showed signs of life in the second set after an Avery Wilder kill and a pair of errors from the Lady Rebels knotted the score at 15-15. But the errors caught up with the Lady Panthers, who committed five mistakes as Hickory Flat ended the match on a 10-1 run.
Hickory Flat’s Sarah Jo Skelton displayed her skills with a team-high five kills and five aces in the win. Young and Westmoreland added four kills for the Lady Rebels.
Fryar and Lana Rowland had four kills apiece for Pine Grove.
Lady Wildcats outlast Saltillo
Walnut and Saltillo went the distance where the Lady Wildcats took a 2-1 victory (25-20, 14-25, 15-9).
A back-and-forth battle ensued early on in the first set, where both teams amassed two separate runs of at least four points or more. Saltillo finished the flurry of runs on top at 14-13 before Walnut later tied the set at 17-17. Vuncannon and middle blocker Dusty Tennison combined for a 5-0 run as the former had a pair of aces and a kill, while the latter added two kills for a 22-17 advantage to help Walnut pull away.
Saltillo outclassed Walnut in the second set, jumping out to an 11-5 lead and never looking back.
In the third and final set, the Lady Wildcats held a slim 9-8 lead where four unforced errors by the Lady Tigers and kills from Vuncannon and Rolison helped Walnut end on a 6-1 run.
Walnut won despite committing 33 errors of their own over the three sets. Sophomore Addi Hicks led the charge with seven kills. Vuncannon and Tennison each had four.
Lady Panthers pick up first win
Pine Grove’s losing streak ended in its final match of the day with a 2-1 (25-19, 23-25, 15-13) win over Saltillo in the fifth match of the day.
Rowland, the Lady Panther’s senior middle blocker, had one of the better performances of the day with 13 kills and a pair of blocks. She wasn’t alone in the effort, as junior Whitleigh Miller had a match-high eight aces to go with four kills in the win.
Miller sparked a huge comeback in the first set, where Pine Grove found itself down 16-8. Miller had a kill, then followed it with seven aces and Rowland added three kills in an 11-0 run to seize control of the momentum and grabbing a 19-16 lead.
Pine Grove had its chances to finish things in the second set. They led 18-15 before Saltillo answered with a 5-0 run for the 20-18 lead. Later, the Lady Panthers went back on top 23-21, but the Lady Tigers wouldn’t go away, ending on a 4-0 run to send the match to a third set.
Deja vu seemed to be occurring in the third set as Pine Grove led 14-9 – one point away from the win. But Saltillo clawed back with a four-point spurt before Rowland’s final kill ended things for the win.
Hickory Flat ends on high note
As bad as the day started for the Lady Rebels, its final match couldn’t have been more of a turnaround.
Hickory Flat was in control from the opening whistle in the 2-0 (25-17, 25-19) sweep of Walnut.
The Lady Rebels played a clean game unlike their counterparts, limiting their mistakes to 14 combined errors to Walnut’s 24.
Senior setter Abby Tatum established a rhythm early in the first set for the Lady Rebels with a pair of aces and a kill on a tip over the net in a 9-1 run to start the match. Hickory Flat built an 11-point lead at one point in the first set. Walnut got within six, three different times but the margin was too much to overcome.
The Lady Wildcats led 4-3 early in the second, but a 4-0 run from the Lady Rebels gave them the lead for good. Up 10-7, another run – this one a 7-point swing capped by three consecutive aces from Anna Reese Woods – built a double digit lead and cemented a strong showing for the Lady Rebels.
Woods and Tatum each had four aces. Young led Hickory Flat with six kills, followed by four from Westmoreland.
Vuncannon had a match-high 10 kills for Walnut. Tennison added four kills and three blocks.
Ripley starts strong, ends with slump
The Lady Tigers began their day with a 2-0 sweep over Myrtle in the opening match on Court 2 in Memorial Gymnasium. That fortune quickly turned over the next two matches, where Ripley was swept by 3A powers Kossuth and Amory.
