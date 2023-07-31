rip-2023-08-02-sport-campbell-nemcc-1

Steadman Campbell is a unique member of Northeast's staff in that he's been a coordinator on both sides of the ball over 17 years at UNA.

 Courtesy

BOONEVILLE - A veteran instructor with family roots that run deep in the sport of football is joining the staff at Northeast Mississippi Community College.

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

