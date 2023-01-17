RIPLEY • At Chalybeate, girls basketball is a staple of success.
That’s evident by the Lady Warriors winning their third straight junior high Tippah County Tournament with a 27-23 victory over Ripley in Monday’s championship game. It’s the sixth county title in the last seven seasons for Chalybeate.
“The legacy with Chalybeate Lady Warriors basketball is great,” said head coach Matt Wilbanks. “I feel like every year, girls come and go, sometimes coaches come and go, but Chalybeate girls basketball always finds themselves playing for that county championship. It’s fun to be around.”
The Lady Tigers held a 5-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, and ultimately trailed 13-9 at the half after Chalybeate went on an 8-2 run to close the second.
Ripley responded with a 9-0 run out of the gate in the second half, led by point guard Taylor Spight, who scored seven of her team-high 11 points in the spurt.
Chalybeate’s Chloey Watson buried her team’s only points of the third with a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer to cut the deficit to 18-16.
Early in the fourth, Chalybeate took the lead for good with a 3-pointer from seventh grader Kenley Kirk.
“She was in some foul trouble early and she missed some shots she normally makes, but that shot that she hit, coming off two screens – that 3-pointer changed the whole makeup of the game,” Wilbanks said.
Watson carried the load the rest of the way, scoring seven of the last eight points for the Lady Warriors to finish the game. After a pair of makes from the free-throw line from Ripley’s Dylan Buchanan cut the Chalybeate lead to 24-23 with 1:37 left, Watson went 3 of 6 from the line the rest of the way to extend the lead and seal the win. Watson finished with a game-high 16 points.
Tigers use second-half comeback
Ripley’s boys are no stranger to hoisting the county tournament trophy either. And after being upset in last year’s finals by Chalybeate boys, the Tigers took back the top spot in the county with a 44-35 win over Walnut in come-from-behind fashion.
Walnut raced out to a 15-4 lead midway through the second with the duo of Joshua Luster and Jarvis Poplar combining for 13 points.
Ripley trimmed the 11-point deficit to six before the break.
Point guard Parker McAlister connected on a triple to open the third, to make it 17-14 before the Wildcats, again, built back a double-digit lead with a quick 7-0 run, capped by back-to-back jumpers from Sawyer Caldwell for the 24-14 lead.
Ripley big man, Gabe Carrol was a force to be reckoned with in the paint. The powerful eighth grader got the Tigers back within three after scoring the first five points of a 7-0 run – all on offensive rebound putbacks.
Walnut extended its lead back to eight early in the fourth quarter, where Ripley made its closing run. The Tigers used a 3-pointer from Jessuri Yanez to spark an 11-1 run, taking their first lead of the game on a basket by Kylen Clark with 1:29 to go.
Poplar tied the game seconds later with a pair of free throws, but Yanez answered on the other end with his second 3-pointer for the final go-ahead bucket. Ripley closed on a 9-0 run in the final 1:13.
“Resiliency, man. These dudes are crazy resilient,” Ripley coach Chris Byrd said of his team’s comeback effort. “… These dudes have dogged like that all year, and that’s what happens. They’ve earned every bit of that.”
Carrol led all scorers with 16 points, while Erin Scott added eight for the Tigers. Poplar led Walnut with 12 and Luster followed with 11.
5-County breakdown
All four teams advance to participate in the annual 5-County Tournament held at Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville, which begins on Monday, Jan. 23.
The Lady Warriors will look to begin last year’s title defense with their matchup against Ingomar at 4:30 p.m. The Lady Tigers will face Iuka in the nightcap at 7:30 p.m.
The boys action begins on Tuesday, Jan. 24, where the Tigers will take on rival New Albany for the third team this season, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The two teams split the regular season matchups.
Walnut will see Belmont in the first round at 7:30 p.m.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.