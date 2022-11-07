rip-2022-11-09-sport-bmc-vb-1

Blue Mountain Christian University Women's Volleyball won the 2022 SSAC Regular Season Championship on Saturday with a 3-1 win over William Carey to push its win streak to 17 straight matches. The Lady Toppers finish the regular season 29-2 overall and 17-1 in the SSAC. The victory clinched a spot in the NAIA National Championship set for Nov. 19.

HATTIESBURG • It took only three years for BMCU head coach Reid Gann and his Volley Toppers to earn an SSAC Tournament Title trophy in 2021, and with Saturday's 3-1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 25-11) victory over William Carey, they have trumped that with a 2022 Regular Season SSAC Championship.

