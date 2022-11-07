Blue Mountain Christian University Women's Volleyball won the 2022 SSAC Regular Season Championship on Saturday with a 3-1 win over William Carey to push its win streak to 17 straight matches. The Lady Toppers finish the regular season 29-2 overall and 17-1 in the SSAC. The victory clinched a spot in the NAIA National Championship set for Nov. 19.
HATTIESBURG • It took only three years for BMCU head coach Reid Gann and his Volley Toppers to earn an SSAC Tournament Title trophy in 2021, and with Saturday's 3-1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 25-11) victory over William Carey, they have trumped that with a 2022 Regular Season SSAC Championship.
Gann and (RV) BMCU became the fastest program at Blue Mountain to win a regular season conference title, along with the quickest in modern history at the North Mississippi university.
The matchup against Carey was one that had been predicted weeks in advance, and the Toppers didn't seem rattled.
Gigi Sasso (SR/Porto Alegre, Brazil) and Tori Walker (SR/Florence, Ala.) went off on offense, with both ladies recording a double-double. Sasso had 18 kills and 14 digs, while Walker had 14 kills and 18 digs.
Anna Lucas (SR/Athens, Ala.) also added a double-double for the Toppers with 45 assists and 15 digs. Jaiyah Jackson (SO/Alexander, Ark.) provided 21 digs on defense, and Kora Wilson (FR/Marion, Ark.) added 10 digs.
Skyler Benson (SR/Priceville, Ala.) had nine kills with three assisted blocks, with the entire team hitting .242 at the net.
"I am so proud of this team," head coach Reid Gann said. "Winning the SSAC Regular Season Championship is a big accomplishment. We have played our best volleyball when we needed it the most right here at the end of the season."
Gann has already put together 78 wins in his short, four-year tenure at Blue Mountain.
The Volley Toppers are riding a 17-game winning streak, along with 16 straight conference wins.
BMCU finishes the regular season 29-2 overall and 17-1 in the SSAC. The victory clinched a spot in the NAIA National Championship set for November 19 with a site to be determined. First up though, is the SSAC Championship Tournament November 10-12 in Montgomery, Ala. at the Cramton Multiplex. Tickets for the event can be purchased online only at ssacsports.com/tickets.
