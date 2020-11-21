Walnut • Claire Leak has put together an amazing basketball career at Walnut. On Friday, she committed to continuing her basketball journey at the next level, signing with Northwest Community College.
“I feel excited,” Leak said about going to Northwest. Leak, who also was part of Walnut volleyball’s run to the 2A State Championship, talked about the work it took to get to this point in her athletic career.
“It was a lot of hard work. Every summer, every offseason, and every preseason always putting in work. But my team, they’ve always helped me and encouraged me.”
Leak’s words were backed up Lady Wildcats Head Coach Jackie Vuncannon who spoke about Leak’s dedication and impact on the team.
“Claire has always been a competitor. I’ve known her since she was a baby.She’s been at basketball camps since the age of three or four years old. She works really hard and in everything she does she gives it her all. She sets a good example for other girls and she’s a good leader on and off the court. She has set the way for a lot of girls to come in behind her.”