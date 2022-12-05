BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain Christian University Baseball head coach Taylor Clark announced Monday the addition of Jeffrey Cook to his staff.
Cook, a New Albany, Miss. native, will be an assistant on the varsity program while heading up the developmental team.
Cook has coaching stops at Ripley, Columbus and South Pontotoc High Schools, all in Mississippi over a span of 26 years. His 2014 Columbus team was ranked No. 8 nationally, and while there, had 22 players earn college scholarships.
"I'm excited to work with Coach Clark and help the Toppers have continued success," Cook said. "I'm also looking forward to serving as the developmental team head coach. The varsity program is close to breaking out as a perennial power in the NAIA, and the developmental team is a great opportunity for our younger guys to experience collegiate baseball and develop their skills."
At Ripley, Cook had a record of 135-85, winning the 2001 1-3A division championship and playing for a state title.
"Coach Cook will be a valuable asset for us here at BMCU Baseball," Clark commented. "He has a wealth of experience and uses his Christian faith to guide young men. He's a proven winner and I expect him to step in and provide baseball expertise in many areas."
Cook joins Clark and recent assistant hire Nolan Stevens, guiding a Topper program that had its second-best season ever last year with 28 victories.
"As a Christian coach, we are called to show and teach how to become better men, better husbands, better fathers and be a productive member of society," Cook said. We are to show the love of Jesus Christ in everything we do."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.