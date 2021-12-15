Blue Mountain's Saniyah Cook and Hickory Flat's Camri Westmoreland fight for the opening tipoff. Cook finished with 28 points, eight rebounds, five steals, and two blocks in the Lady Cougars' homecoming night win over Hickory Flat.
BLUE MOUNTAIN - Blue Mountain High School held their homecoming festivities on Friday, and welcomed Hickory Flat to town for the homecoming game. The Lady Cougars defeated the Lady Rebels 70-41, while the Rebels got the better of the Cougars, defeating them 37-36.
(G) Blue Mountain 70 - Hickory Flat 41
The Lady Cougars stepped on the gas and did not let up throughout this contest, using their trademark defensive intensity and diverse offensive approach to to take a near 20-point lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Blue Mountain defense swarms opponents with high-pressure on-ball defense, and if players manage to get past it, Saniyah Cook will be there waiting to finish the job. The freshman dominated this contest with 28 points, eight rebounds, five steals, and a pair of blocks, helping to cement a complete overall performance from the Lady Cougars in their 70-41 homecoming win. Teauna Foote scored 15 more for the Lady Cougars, while Abby Tatum and Morgan Green scored 10 apiece for the Lady Rebels, with Tatum grabbing 12 rebounds to pick up the double-double.
(B) Hickory Flat 37 - Blue Mountain 36
Homecoming night did not go as planned for the boys' team, however, as the Cougars fell to the Rebels 37-36. This game came down to a pair of late free-throws from Noah Carnell, who drained both free-throws with ten seconds remaining in a tightly contested game to put the Rebels up 37-36.
The Cougars were unable to respond, giving Hickory Flat the division win. Drew Wilson led the Rebels with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Carnell chipped in 8 points.