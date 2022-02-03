BLUE MOUNTAIN • An early run, charged by an aggressive offensive attack saw Blue Mountain build a double-digit lead and never look back.
The Cougars raced out to a 22-point lead before the 3:00 minute mark of the second quarter and coasted to the finish line for a 65-46 win over Ashland in Tuesday night’s Division 3-1A regular season finale.
The win secured Blue Mountain (16-9, 4-4) the No. 3 seed heading into the 3-1A Tournament, and an automatic playoff berth due to the division featuring just five teams.
Ashland (4-14, 2-6) scored the first four points of the ball game before Blue Mountain hit its stride, going on a 14-0 run with 10 points coming in the paint.
Their aggression led to some Blue Devils’ foul trouble as the Cougars sat in the bonus by the 7:17 mark of the second quarter.
“We set the tone,” said Blue Mountain head coach Joe Dan Roberts. “Our defense and effort was really good. We were a little sharper in the first half. We were a lot more aggressive but under control, so it really made (Ashland) speed up and be off-balance.”
Lone senior Jaden Hall was a driving force behind the Cougars’ hot start, particularly in the second quarter, where he scored his team’s first nine points, in part of a 16-1 run to open the period. Hall finished with 15 points, as did Keshun Tyler. Javari Hall pitched in 12 points, with 10 coming in the first half, where Blue Mountain held a 34-12 lead at the break.
In the second half, Ashland found its footing offensively as the trio of Aaron Greer, Quintavius Cotton and Lavarius Nunnally started to heat up.
The Blue Devils cut a 28-point deficit to 17 midway through the fourth quarter. Greer and Nunnally scored 14 points, while Cotton added 12.
“We couldn’t score the first half. And in the second half, we got it going a little bit,” said Ashland coach Michael Cathey. “If we could do that for four quarters, we’d be in a better position.”
Blue Mountain’s Josthin Moreno held off any Ashland hopes of a comeback scoring 13 of his game-high 16 points in the second half, mostly on breakaway layups in transition.
It was the first time all season that Moreno led the Cougars in scoring.
“He got out and ran the floor hard,” said Roberts. “They were cheating up, maybe trying to get a steal in the backcourt and kind of forgot about him. He does a lot for us defensively – a lot of little things – and he’s steal learning. We’ve really wanted him all year to look for those opportunities and give us a big bonus.”
(G) Blue Mountain 74, Ashland 31: The Lady Cougars (21-4, 8-0) capped off a perfect Division 3-1A regular season in dominating fashion. Senior Teauna Foote led with 24 points on Senior Night, followed by AhKeelah Lipsey’s 22.
Morgan Crutcher led the Lady Blue Devils (4-14, 2-6) with 12.
Blue Mountain girls are the No. 1 seed entering the division tournament, while both Ashland teams are the No. 5 seeds, needing one win in the tournament to lock in a playoff spot.