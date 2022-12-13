HICKORY FLAT • A quick start guided Blue Mountain to a Division 3-1A win on Friday night, rebounding from a tough loss to division frontrunner H.W. Byers on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
The Cougars raced out to a 9-0 lead to start Friday’s action against Hickory Flat and led by 14 at halftime to secure a 59-40 win over the Rebels on the road.
“It’s tough to win on the road in our division,” said Blue Mountain head coach Joe Dan Roberts. “Here, it’s a rivalry. We’re pretty close and their kids always play really hard. … It’s hard to come in here and win and it gets a lot harder with these division games. We’d love to have had that one Tuesday night at home because you know to get one on the road, you got to play pretty well.”
Blue Mountain had three different players chip in on the 9-0 run, including the first five points coming from Jacob Hamblin. While the offense clicked early, the defense sunk its teeth into the Rebels, not allowing a field goal until the 1:04 mark of the first as the Cougars (9-4, 2-1) ended the period with a 16-6 lead.
“Well the early start was definitely good but I still thought we came out – and a lot of the night – forcing the issue,” Roberts said. “… For the most part we did alright, I just felt like we were forcing things with a key contributor out and a new starter in the lineup.”
The Cougars maintained a double digit lead throughout most of the second quarter but as Hickory Flat (6-8, 0-2) tried to inch closer with a basket from Logan King and a foul for a 3-point play with 10 seconds to go, the Rebels committed a cardinal sin of fouling a 3-point shooter at the buzzer, where Koda Hayles knocked down all three free throws for a 32-18 lead at the break.
Blue Mountain finished the night 14 of 20 from the charity stripe.
The Cougars seized control of the contest with an 11-2 run to open the second half, building a 22-point lead with just over four minutes left in the third. Their lead ballooned to 24 at the start of the fourth after a 3-ball from Hamblin and a layup from Devonta Vance.
“We came out in the third and kind of separated a little bit and kind of held it there,” Roberts said. “I was proud to see that. It was sloppy at times. Of course they threw a lot of defenses at us and that can happen easily. But we were able to extend it, but we squandered some opportunities to do more.”
Blue Mountain flexed its muscles with a balanced effort in scoring. Hamblin led the way with 20 points on 53.8% shooting, including a perfect 2 for 2 effort from beyond the arc, where the Cougars where just 3 of 12 on the night. Keshun Tyler and Hayles both added 12 points, while Javari Hall scored all 10 of his points in the first half.
As a team, Blue Mountain shot 38.9% but held the Rebels to 37.5% and forced 22 turnovers.
