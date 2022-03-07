HATTIESBURG • William Carey snapped Blue Mountain's five-game winning streak to open SSAC play Friday night, defeating the Toppers 6-2 in Game 1 of the three-game series.
The Toppers struck first in the top of the first on an RBI single by Anthony Lipsey (SR/Myrtle, Miss.) that scored Alex Frillman (JR/Southaven, Miss.).
Carey took the lead in the second on BMC starter Will Long (JR/Ripley, Miss.), getting a bases-loaded walk to score one and then a two-run RBI single by Jake Lycette, making it 2-1.
In the bottom of the third, the Crusaders tacked on another off a solo homer by Kris Jones.
Blue Mountain halved the Carey lead in the seventh on a solo homer by Garrett Riggs (JR/Southaven, Miss.) off Chris Williams.
Carey added two more in the eight on RBI singles by Chris Williams and Kris Jones off Topper reliever Nik Wilcher (JR/Kossuth, Miss.) to make it 5-2.
The Toppers would get runners on second and third in the ninth but would strand both men to give Carey the conference victory.
Long (2-2) suffered the loss for BMC, tossing five innings, giving up four runs on seven hits and striking out four.
Chris Williams got the win for WCU, going 6.2 innings, giving up two runs on nine hits and striking out five.
Frillman had three hits to lead BMC, while Raymond Gonzalez (SR/Miami, Fla.), Dylan Hale (JR/Southaven, Miss.) and Anthony Lipsey had two hits each for the Toppers.
Game 2
BMC snapped William Carey's seven-game win streak in Game 2 of the SSAC series Saturday and avenging Friday's loss, taking it 4-3.
Blue Mountain's Anthony Lipsey (SR/Myrtle, Miss.) did the damage for his team at the plate, blasting a three-run homer over the center field wall in the top of the third inning, scoring Dylan Hale (JR/Southaven, Miss.) and Raymond Gonzalez (SR/Miami, Fla.).
Lipsey provided the other run earlier in the game, the first inning, with an RBI single that scored Gonzalez.
BMC's Josh Smith (JR/Tupelo, Miss.) (3-1) picked up the pitching victory in relief of Colton Peel (JR/Houston, Miss.), tossing 3.2 innings with no runs on three hits and two Ks. Peel hurled 3.1 innings, gave up an earned run on three hits and struck out three.
Lipsey finished 3-for-4 with four RBI and a run scored, while Gonzalez chipped in three hits and two runs in the victory.
Game 3
William Carey secured the SSAC series in the nightcap, winning Game by a final of 10-2.
The biggest damage the Crusaders did came in the fourth inning where they scored five runs, with four of those being unearned on Topper errors.
The inning was highlighted by RBI singles from Chris Williams and Caleb Laird.
The Toppers' two runs came in the top of the fifth on a two-run single by Reilly Tate (JR/West Point, Miss.) that scored Jacob Rousseau (SO/Southaven, Miss.) and Easton Rainer (SR/Meridian, Miss.).
Easton Williams (SR/Ingomar, Miss.) suffered the loss for BMC, going three innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits with a K.
Carey's A.J. Stinson notched the win on the hill for his team, throwing a complete game, giving up two runs on six hits and striking out 11.
BMC (10-7, 1-2 SSAC) returned to the diamond Tuesday against former SSAC foe Bethel (Tenn.) at 3 p.m.