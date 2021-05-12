Tippah/Benton – The 2021 State Track and Field meets were held in Pearl over the past week, and several area athletes put on great showings, bringing several medals back to Tippah and Benton County.
Ashland’s Morgan Crutcher won the girls 300 meter hurdles in Class 1A, taking the gold with a time of 50.37. Jamyious Hudson also brought home a medal for the Blue Devils, taking second place in the boys triple jump in Class 1A with a 38-04.00.
Crutcher was not the only area athlete to excel in the 300 meter hurdles, as Walnut’s TJ Colom placed second in the boys 300 meter hurdles in Class 2A with a time of 44.00. Gabe McElwain also medaled for Walnut, placing third in the boys 3200 meter run with a time of 10:53.74.
Hickory Flat’s Morgan Green and Kylie Gray also placed in their respective competitions in Class 1A, further increasing Benton County’s medal count in this year’s meet. Gray placed third in the girls 1600 meter run with a time of 6.05.72, while Green finished third in the girls triple jump with a 32-01.00. Hickory Flat’s girls 4x400 meter relay team also finished third in their run, finishing with a time of 4:49.16.