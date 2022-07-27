Cade Davis (copy)

Cade Davis, a Ripley native, will continue his baseball career at the University of Memphis following a two-year stint at East Mississippi Community College.

 Jason Clark

The path to the Bluff City as been long and trying, but Cade Davis is just happy to be where he is.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus