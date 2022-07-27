The path to the Bluff City as been long and trying, but Cade Davis is just happy to be where he is.
Davis, the former ace for the Ripley Tigers, announced his commitment to the University of Memphis baseball program on July 18 after a two-year stint at East Mississippi Community College as the Lions’ top arm.
After his second start of his sophomore campaign, Davis had locked in a scholarship offer from Charleston (West Virginia) and committed following a visit to the campus in March. Then, after a partial tear in his UCL ligament in his last start in early May, the right-hander knew he’d need Tommy John surgery.
His injury forced a tough phone call to the coaching staff in Charleston, where both parties agreed to part ways due to the circumstances, leaving Davis with a bleak future for his baseball career.
“It was a rollercoaster,” said Davis. “It was relief from stressing to try and go somewhere else within two years, to finally getting it, being happy and looking forward to it after driving up there and meeting all the guys, then that next month, get hurt and having to break that news to them. We have that talk and I’m back to feeling bad, feeling sad. And I start stressing again because now I didn’t really know where to go and it’s getting close to deadlines to enroll into a school. So it was a whole bunch of stress and anxiety but when Memphis finally called me, all my emotions swung positive again and now I’ve got a place to go.”
After a successful surgery on June 30, Davis is expected to redshirt this upcoming season at Memphis as he attempts to make a full recovery.
Preceding his injury, Davis was starting to piece things together in Scooba. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound hurler earned All-MACCC Honorable Mention honors after going 4-1 in 11 starts, boasting a 3.68 ERA with 51 strikeouts and 15 walks in 58 2/3 innings of work.
Leaving Ripley, Davis relied heavy on his powerful fastball that reached 94 mph this spring, and a strong changeup. With both pitches in his arsenal, he added a slider to go with the rest of his tools and help form a complete pitcher.
The addition of the wipeout slider played a huge part in an 11-inning complete game win over Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, where Davis fanned nine Bulldogs while giving up just one earned run in the 3-2 extra-inning showdown.
More of those types of performances will have to wait a year before they can be put on display again in Memphis. Ripley head coach Joel Gafford has complete faith that Davis can comeback strong from the injury, just as he did in high school, where he bounced back from an offseason elbow surgery to become the Tigers’ ace over his last three seasons, including a shortened 2020 season where he allowed zero earned runs to go with 35 strikeouts, four walks in 21 innings in his senior year.
“He’s earned this opportunity and we couldn’t be prouder for him,” said Gafford. “He’s had every reason to give up when he had setbacks or when people doubted him but that’s not his nature. He’s one of those kids that once they get their mind made up on what they want to achieve, you get out of their way and let them go get it. He’ll make his family, our program, and this town proud at Memphis.”
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.