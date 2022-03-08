RIPLEY • Saltillo is the reigning Class 5A champions, and with a good bulk of returning production, they showed why they’ve earned that distinction on Saturday night.
The Daily Journal’s No. 3-ranked Tigers pounded out 11 hits and used a solid outing from Conner McHenry to breeze past Ripley 7-1.
McHenry earned the win, pitching six innings, allowing one run on four hits, striking out seven and walking one.
Saltillo (4-2) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after a leadoff double from Luke Wood came around to score on a two-out single from Daniel Meeks in top of the first.
Ty Long started off the bottom of the first with a single to left field, followed by a RBI double from Joson Burks down the right field line to tie the game. An infield single from Reed Scott set up runners on the corners with one out for Ripley (2-4), but a base running blunder gave up an easy out, and gave up whatever measure of momentum the Tigers had going.
From there, it become tough sledding for Ripley.
Saltillo used three singles and an error to plate two in the second for a 3-1 advantage.
A two-out single from Conner Graves in the bottom of the third proved to be the last of four hits on the night for Ripley, who struck out a total of nine times.
Saltillo added to its lead with a RBI double from Matthew Roncalli in the fourth, a 2-RBI single from Mason Easterling in the fifth, and a solo home run from Evan McCarthy in the sixth.
Ripley drew three walks and two hit-by-pitches but never capitalized on those chances.
The road doesn’t get any lighter for Ripley this week. The Tigers hosted No. 2 Tupelo on Tuesday before welcoming Hickory Flat on Thursday, setting up a Saturday showdown at No. 1 Oxford.