TIPPAH • The 2020-2021 basketball season has not proceeded in the most ideal of ways for the schools in the area.
Fans, supporters, and the athletes of any particular program or team have likely had to deal with delays or cancellations in the schedule of their team, whether that be due to contact tracing in their own team, or the team they were scheduled to face. This has resulted in the majority of teams having nearly unrecognizable schedules compared to how they were drafted before the season started.
Despite the challenges contact tracing have brought to organizing a schedule for high school athletics, the coaches and administrators in the area have worked to give their athletes as complete a schedule as possible, consistently communicating with other schools mid-season for potential openings. Walnut Lady Wildcat head basketball coach Jackie Vuncannon portrayed how they were able to put together a full schedule, speaking after their playoff win against Pisgah on Monday.
“Whenever a team would call in and say they were quarantined, we would get on Maxpreps and try to find if we heard that other teams were quarantined,” Coach Vuncannon said. “We would then call who they were supposed to play and ask if they wanted to play.”
This approach to finding new opponents did not come without sacrifice, as several scheduled home games were converted to road games.
“We did a lot more traveling than expected. We missed out on several home games that we were supposed to have,” Coach Vuncannon said. “We had to be willing to drive and put forth some gas money to get some games in, but we got them in.”
Despite the difficulties associated with putting together and navigating a basketball season with the current pandemic, the officials in charge of implementing contact tracing and subsequently putting together matchups based off said contact tracing have met the challenge of giving their school’s athletes as complete a season as possible.
While a team’s record is normally the best barometer to a that particular team’s success, every win and loss on a team’s record in the 2020/2021 season can be attributed to successful inter-school communication, a willingness to compete, and a desire to give athletes a chance to show their skills and abilities.