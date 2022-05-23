BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain Cross Country and Track Coach Heather Duley announced this week she is stepping away from her position at the North Mississippi college.
The beloved coach who has been the skipper six years (two tenures) at BMC, said she now wants to focus on family.
"I will certainly miss my friends at BMC, and most of all, my student-athletes. I'm so thankful I've had the opportunity to coach here, but now I will have more time with my family and continue to homeschool our youngest daughter (Kayleigh)."
During her career at BMC, Duley and women's head coach Phillip Laney oversaw and raised funds for a major cross country trail expansion that widened the older trail and helped create a home course for 5K and 8K races. The pair also procured approximately $30,000 for the Blue Mountain College XC Pavilion located on its home course.
Duley and Laney currently continue to host one of the top overall athletic camps in the state of Mississippi with the Blue Mountain College XC Summer Camp. The camp hosts runners from across the southern United States that packs entire dorms on campus in June.
Laney, who had the opportunity to coach Duley's daughters, Hannah and Sarah, at BMC commented, "Coach Duley has been such a huge asset for us. I was so excited when she came on board a few years ago. I have known and worked with her for 22 years, and she will definitely be missed. She has laid a foundation for men's running here at BMC and we have accomplished so many things here during her tenure."
Along with leading the men's cross country team, Duley also oversaw the expansion of men's track for BMC inside the Southern States Athletic Conference.
Laney said, "I'm so thankful for Heather's friendship and the memories we've shared here at BMC. She has set a high standard that I know will carry on. I am so blessed to have worked by her side."
On the stewardship side, Duley carried out numerous acts of kindness, including the purchase of running shoes for local high school runners and luncheons for local teams.
"I'm certainly not the best coach out there and can't boast of any championships, but I think my student-athletes know I care about them," Duley said. "I did my best to help them reach their potential as runners, but more importantly, encourage them to become godly men who pursue the Lord."