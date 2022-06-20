LOUISVILLE, Ky. • The ace of Northeast Mississippi Community College's softball pitching staff is collecting top honors after a phenomenal second season with the program.
Cassidy Duskin was recognized by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) as a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II All-American.
Duskin was a second-team selection in the category of pitcher and utility player. She found a second home for the Tigers in the outfield when not leading her squad in the circle.
"She had an outstanding campaign," said Northeast head coach Jody Long. "She was a sparkplug all year long, but especially in the state and region tournaments. Our team kinda played off of her. She gave us an opportunity to be successful."
She broke into the top 10 of the Tigers' record book in three different pitching categories. Duskin's 17 wins were fourth best all-time at Northeast while her 163.1 innings were fifth most in a single season.
The Huntsville, Ala., native accumulated 145 strikeouts, which was the sixth highest total ever for the Tigers. Duskin issued only 32 bases on balls for a phenomenal strikeout-to-walk ratio of 4.53.
Duskin had 20 complete games out of her 27 starts. She made six relief appearances as well with her only save coming in the nightcap of a home doubleheader versus Meridian Community College.
The left-handed hurler was nothing short of spectacular during Northeast's run to the semifinals of both the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) and NJCAA Region 23 tournaments.
Duskin drew six starts and compiled a 2.31 earned run average (ERA). She had masterful performances against Pearl River Community College with seven strikeouts and Copiah-Lincoln Community College with zero earned runs and only four hits allowed.
She was just as important on the offensive side of the equation for the Tigers. The slapper had a team-best .386 batting average with 61 hits, five doubles, two triples, 38 runs scored and 22 RBIs.
Duskin, who was named to the NFCA NJCAA Division II All-South Region team as well, connected on her inaugural over-the-fence home run in game two of the Tigers' sweep at Mississippi Delta Community College.
The Sparkman (Ala.) High School graduate also topped Northeast with 17 stolen bases in 18 attempts. She had a season-best nine-game hitting streak that started with a pair of singles versus Gordon State (Ga.) College on March 6.
"It's honestly a true blessing," Duskin said. "I cried some tears of joy because I've never won an achievement like that. I've worked really hard my entire life. I really just appreciate everybody that's been there for me throughout my entire experience with this game."
Duskin's career pitching numbers with the Tigers include a 28-18 record with 37 complete games in 44 starts, 56 appearances overall, 281.1 innings of work, 219 strikeouts and a 2.79 ERA.
Her offensive statistics over 87 contests include a .383 batting average, .415 on-base percentage, 110 hits, 72 runs scored, 33 stolen bases, 30 RBIs and only 19 strikeouts in nearly 300 at bats.
Duskin is the 20th Northeast softball player to receive All-American accolades since the program transitioned from slowpitch to fastpitch in 2001. She is the fifth pitcher to earn this prestigious distinction.