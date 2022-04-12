FALKNER • Pinpointing the strike zone was a challenge for Falkner on Friday night.
The Eagles’ struck out 13 times – six of those looking – while the pitching staff issued seven walks, the last of which resulted in the game-winning run in the fifth inning as Jumpertown escaped with a 6-5 win, knocking off Falkner from the ranks of the unbeaten in Division 1-1A play.
“We missed out spots a lot. Against any team, you’ve got to hit your spots and we didn’t do that tonight,” said Falkner head coach Brad Barnes. “That’s kind of uncharacteristic of us.”
Falkner committed just one error on the night, but it came in the first inning that aided the Cardinals to a 1-0 start.
Jumpertown tacked on a pair of runs in the second after two walks and a single loaded the bases for Ayden Jones, who connected on a RBI single to move everybody up 90 feet. Reece Johnson then drew the third walk of the inning for the 3-0 lead.
All of Falkner’s offense came in the fourth inning, where they took its first and only lead of the game. Joseph Swinford led the frame off with a single and came around to score on a single from Jackson Jordan. A fielder’s choice off the bat of Gavin Wooley made it 3-2 before Bryson Kennedy gave Falkner a 4-3 lead with a RBI infield single that forced a throwing error on the same play to score Wooley.
Hunter Griffin capped off the five-run frame with a RBI double to deep center field.
But from that point, the offense went back to what it was the previous three innings – failing to take advantage of the runners that reached base. The Eagles stranded 11 runners for the game two each in the fifth, sixth and seventh.
“It was just spotty,” Barnes said of the offense. “We struck out looking too many times. I tell our guys all the time, ‘You can’t leave it in the umpire’s hands.’ If it’s anywhere near the strike zone – especially when the pitcher’s throwing strikes – he’s probably not going to call it in your favor.”
Three walks to the first four batters in the fifth led to another bases-loaded situation for Jumpertown, where Coby Pannell came through with a 2-RBI single to tie it 5-5. Two batters later, Jones drew the game-winning run with another walk to secure the victory.
Even with the loss, the Eagles (5-17, 5-1) secured a first-round home playoff game after defeating the Cardinals 6-0 last Tuesday behind a complete game shutout from Griffin, who struck out 11 and allowed just two hits and no walks.
With, at worst, the No. 2 seed locked up, Falkner’s division championship hopes still are alive this week, but they need a sweep of Biggersville to accomplish that.
“I was telling them ‘You don’t have time to dwell on this game, we’ve got to move on,’” said Barnes. “It’s over. I told them I’m no longer worried about Jumpertown. They’re no longer on our list. They’re done and we’ve got to keep playing. We’ve got two huge games coming up with Biggersville and we’ll need to play well in those.”