FALKNER – A postseason tuneup is better served with a rivalry win.
Falkner hosted Walnut on Monday night to kick off the final week of the regular season, picking up a momentum-building 6-4 win over their bitter foes to end an 11-game losing streak to the Wildcats.
Falkner’s last win in the series came in 2017.
“I know this is a big rivalry game, but for us, we got to get ready for next week,” said Falkner head coach Brad Barnes. “We went over that. That was our goal was to get better for next week. We know we need to play really good ball next week because we’re facing a really good ball team. This is what we needed tonight, we needed a win for sure, that’s a big momentum swing for us.”
Walnut grabbed an early lead when Gatlin Brownlee singled and later came around to score on a wild pitch in the first inning.
Falkner quickly answered to tie as Jojo Swinford scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first.
Drew Jackson gave the Wildcats a 2-1 lead in the second with a RBI single to take advantage of a pair of 1-out walks given up by Falkner ace Hunter Griffin.
Griffin struggled to find an inconsistent strike zone as Walnut worked his pitch count to the 120-pitch limit with two outs in the top of the fifth, tied at 2-2 after Swinford scored on a passed ball in the third.
Jaxon Jordan took the ball from Griffin with the bases loaded and escaped the jam with a groundout to end the fifth.
Falkner grabbed the momentum with a 3-run bottom of the fifth, beginning with a go-ahead RBI double by Griffin, who swapped over to bat left-handed after starting 0 for 1 with a strikeout and a walk in his first two plate appearances in the right-handed box.
“With the scoreboard right there in centerfield, it’s tough to see the spin on the pitches, so I swapped over hoping I could see it better from that side,” Griffin explained. “Plus, I noticed (Walnut pitcher) Jack (Leak) moved over on the mound to lefties so he could stay outside with his pitches. I was sitting on a fastball outside, I got it and just hit it that way.”
Three consecutive Walnut errors led to a pair of runs for the Eagles, who led 5-2 entering the sixth.
The Wildcats continued to apply pressure on the bases, loading the bags once again with two outs in the sixth, where Zyler Clifton and C.J. Adams cut the lead to 5-4 after being hit-by-pitch and walked. But again, Jordan escaped the mess with a groundout to hang on to the 1-run lead.
Walnut left 15 runners on base, batting .143 with runners in scoring position.
“That’s what you want to see, especially out of a young guy, a 10th grader,” Barnes said Jordan’s ability to escape back-to-back bases-loaded situations. “He’s maturing and he’s showing he can make those adjustments. He got in some tight spots but he still managed to work his way out of it when it counted. At the end of the day, that’s what matters most, just being able to work out of it.”
Falkner got an insurance run from a RBI single from Griffin in the bottom of the sixth.
Griffin was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs in the win. He also struck out 12 in 4 2/3 innings of work, allowing one earned run on four hits and seven walks. Jordan picked up the win in relief, tossing 2 1/3 innings of 1-hit ball along with four walks and three strikeouts to give up two earned runs.
Leak took the loss, allowing six runs, three earned, while also striking out 12 and walking just three.
Walnut mustered just five hits, with all coming from the top two guys in the order as Jackson was 2 for 4 and Brownlee was 3 for 5.
Falkner (7-13) will travel to another 2A opponent in New Site on Thursday to cap the regular season. The Eagles take on 1A title contender West Union in the first round of the playoffs, beginning next Tuesday, April 25.
Walnut (7-15-1) will conclude its season on Thursday at Jumpertown. The Wildcats will miss the 2A postseason after starting off 4-2 in Division 1-2A but dropping their next six division contests to finish 4-8.
