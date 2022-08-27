FALKNER – Early season matchups have a lot of common themes: teams still working out some conditioning and penalty issues, new players getting set in new roles, and, every so often, games where the deciding factor is pure grit.
In a game where both teams displayed that very grit, it was Potts Camp that held off a Falkner comeback attempt to take a 28-22 opening night road win on Friday night.
Falkner (0-1) had possession in Cardinal territory with 3:04 remaining in the game, but Potts Camp picked off Falkner quarterback Gavin Wooley to seal the game.
Both teams displayed robust rushing attacks throughout the contest, with Potts Camp (1-0) outgaining Falkner 203-158 on the ground, including Cardinals quarterback Peyton Aldridge breaking off an 82-yard rush to open the second-half, putting his team ahead 28-14 and creating a deficit that the Eagles could not overcome.
Both teams had their fair share of penalties as well, with double-digit penalties being assessed to both teams. This was an aspect of the game that Falkner head coach Jeff Anglin looks to rectify.
“I take the blame for that,” Anglin said postgame in regards to the penalties. “I need to cut my playbook down, be more consistent and quicker, and we need to be a little more well-organized.”
The Eagles got on the board to start the game with a Wyatt McDaniel goal-line rush, before Aldridge and the Cardinals offense responded with a goal-line score of their own. A second Aldridge rushing score put the Cardinals up 14-8 to end the first quarter.
Falkner’s Chris Nunley recovered an Eagles fumble in the endzone early in the second quarter to tie the game at 14-14.
Potts Camp responded with a touchdown drive, ended by a 5-yard run from Issac Rodriguez to take a lead they did not relinquish for the remainder of the contest.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Aldridge’s 82-yard TD run on the first play of the second half gave the Cardinals a two-touchdown lead.
Point Man: Aldridge had a game-high 117 yards and 3 TDs on the ground.
Talking Point: “The kids are responding well, they’re coming out fighting till the end, they’re not giving up. From where I started to where we are now, we’ve come a long way, and I’m very proud of this group of kids we have.” - Falkner head coach Jeff Anglin.
Notes
• Wooley led the Eagles with 76 rushing yards.
• The Cardinals won the turnover battle 4-2.
• Falkner freshman Graydon Newby had a 52-yard punt return for a TD with 3:36 left in the third quarter.
• Next week, Potts Camp hosts Macon Road Baptist, while Falkner visits Walnut for the Joe Bowl on Thursday.
