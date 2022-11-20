FALKNER • Four players reached double figures as Falkner downed 10 3-pointers in a 66-54 win over Belmont in the nightcap on Thursday at the 2022 Falkner Invitational.
The Eagles fended off a strong start by a flu-riddled Belmont squad that was playing shorthanded as multiple players were unavailable, including a few starters.
Falkner (4-0) erased a five-point deficit to start the game as 3-pointers from Darren Binkley and Chris Nunley tied the game at 9-9. Senior guard Hunter Griffin scored on a layup for the lead before Belmont responded with a 6-0 run to regain control late in the first quarter.
An Elijah Mauney offensive rebound putback was followed by the Eagles’ third 3-point make of the opening period, the second from Binkley, for a 16-15 lead at the end of one.
Falkner used Binkley’s late three as momentum to open the second on a 14-0 run as three more treys poured in — one each from Binkley, Mauney and Nunley. The Eagles built a 15-point lead but it was shaved down to a 32-24 lead at the break as Belmont closed on a 7-0 spurt of its own.
A pair of layups early in the second half had the Cardinals within four. Falkner flexed its muscles with another game-changing 13-0 run that proved to be the back breaker for Belmont. The Eagles led by as much as 22, when Rod Ruedas connected on the team’s 10th triple midway through the fourth.
Despite its depth taking a hit, Belmont showed well offensively, knocking down 22 of 38 (57.9%) of its shots, and was 5 of 11 (45.5%) from deep, but committed 17 turnovers.
The Eagles were much cleaner with their ball handling, totaling just six turnovers and shot 45.3% from the field. Falkner was 10 of 24 (41.7%) from 3-point range.
Binkley was 4 of 7 from beyond the arc for a team-high 18 points. Mauney knocked down 2 of 4 on his way to 14 points. Nunley also connected on a pair as he added 14 points. Ruedas pitched in 11 points and led the defensive effort with three steals.
