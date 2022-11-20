rip-2022-11-23-sport-falk-belm-bskb-1

Falkner's Darren Binkley rises up for a shot in Thursday's win over Belmont at the Falkner Invitational. Binkley sunk four 3-pointers to lead the Eagles with 18 points in the 66-54 win.

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

FALKNER • Four players reached double figures as Falkner downed 10 3-pointers in a 66-54 win over Belmont in the nightcap on Thursday at the 2022 Falkner Invitational.

